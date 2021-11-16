Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.65.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

