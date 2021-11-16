Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Grows By 2,326.1%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 2,326.1% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.24.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

