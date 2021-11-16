Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Grows By 1,100.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.