Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Drops By 72.7%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 14th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOMDF opened at 0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.03. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.10.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.