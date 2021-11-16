Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Drops By 72.7%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 14th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TOMDF opened at 0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.03. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.10.
About Todos Medical
