Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Decreases By 69.2%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sompo stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

