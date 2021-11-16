Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declines By 66.7%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLCJY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

