Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Rises By 563.3%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 563.3% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
