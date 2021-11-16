Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Rises By 563.3%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 563.3% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

