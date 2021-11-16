Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Drops By 97.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PKPH opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

