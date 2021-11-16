Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Expands By 1,512.5%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,512.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,015.00.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

