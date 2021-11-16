Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Decreases By 96.8%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the October 14th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NIOBF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

