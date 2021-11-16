Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Drops By 95.7%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNCAY opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

