Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 83.0%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the October 14th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIA stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

