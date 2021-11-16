Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Expands By 190.5%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of PUI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

