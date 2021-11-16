Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Declines By 93.7%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the October 14th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITHUF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 253,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,269. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

