Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Decreases By 95.7%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 2,175,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,858. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -2.90.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

