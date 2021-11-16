Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Decreases By 95.7%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 2,175,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,858. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -2.90.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.