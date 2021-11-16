Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declines By 81.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 468,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

