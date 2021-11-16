Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Decreases By 91.4%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Fagron has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Get Fagron alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.