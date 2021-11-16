Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rises By 5,900.0%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

