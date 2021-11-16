Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Decreases By 71.1%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 655,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the October 14th total of 2,265,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. China Everbright Environment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

