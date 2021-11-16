Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Grows By 290.6%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 290.6% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.