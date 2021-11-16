Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Declines By 89.7%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the October 14th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter worth about $6,488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bull Horn by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Bull Horn by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Bull Horn by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 228,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Bull Horn has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

