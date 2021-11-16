Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Increases By 535.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 535.9% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MIY remained flat at $$15.22 during trading on Tuesday. 26,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.