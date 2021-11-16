Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.87

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 1501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after buying an additional 1,412,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 257,790 shares during the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

