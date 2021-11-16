Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

