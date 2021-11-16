SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Issues Earnings Results

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 23.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,085. SG Blocks has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SG Blocks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of SG Blocks worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

