Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

SRP stock opened at GBX 135.85 ($1.77) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.