Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 82.1% in October

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the October 14th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

