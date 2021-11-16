Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SENS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.80 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

