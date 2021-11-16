Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 112,135 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $972,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

