Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 103.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

