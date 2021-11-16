SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

