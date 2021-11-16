Secoo (SECO) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Secoo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 141 697 1044 52 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Secoo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Secoo has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Secoo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million $22.27 million 18.80 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -14.59

Secoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Summary

Secoo rivals beat Secoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

