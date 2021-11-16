Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 243.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 164.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 2,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 0.96. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

