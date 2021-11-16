Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

ETR:G24 opened at €65.56 ($77.13) on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.90 and a 200-day moving average of €67.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

