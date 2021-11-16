SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCPL. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

SCPL stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61. SciPlay has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SciPlay by 140.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SciPlay by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,785 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

