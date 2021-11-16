Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,996 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 51.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $600.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

PETS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

