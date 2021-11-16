Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,873,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEBCU opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

