Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.26.

UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

