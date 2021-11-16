Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 315.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,391,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,737 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 192.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 397,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth $5,353,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.