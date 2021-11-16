Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 604,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 306.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 572,953 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,796,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,885,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

