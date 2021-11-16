Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,900 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 327,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

