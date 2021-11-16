Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCNEU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

