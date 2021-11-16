Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 4,879 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
