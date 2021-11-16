Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Upgraded at Fearnley Fonds

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was upgraded by Fearnley Fonds from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STECF opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Scatec ASA has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

