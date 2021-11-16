Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 357 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

