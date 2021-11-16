Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 89 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $348.07 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,297 shares of company stock worth $75,706,273. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

