Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $4,648,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 15.50%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

