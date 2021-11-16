Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

