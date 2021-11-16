Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

