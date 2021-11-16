Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

